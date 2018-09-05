Brick maker to get new chairman

Justin Atkinson takes over as chairman of Forterra next year

Paul Lester will stand down from the board of Forterra, the company that used to be Hanson Brick, after the annual general meeting in May 2019.

He will be succeeded as chairman by Justin Atkinson, who is currently the senior independent non-executive director.

Justin Atkinson was chief executive of international ground engineering contractor Keller from 2004 to 2015, having previously been its finance director. He is currently also a non-executive director of Kier and Sirius Real Estate.

Paul Lester said: "I am particularly proud to have chaired Forterra through its listing on the London Stock Exchange in April 2016 and its subsequent period of strong performance. I believe the company remains well positioned to take advantage of the attractive UK market fundamentals and to continue to deliver sustainable shareholder value. I am confident that Justin will be an excellent chairman when he takes over next year."