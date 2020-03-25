Brick producer halts deliveries

The stoppage include both production and brick deliveries at all of its plants.

Michelmersh Brick insisted, however, that its plants were “highly efficient and will be able to quickly return to normal levels of production once restrictions are lifted”.

Chairman Martin Warner said: "These are unprecedented times and the safety of our people is paramount. We would like to reassure our customers and stakeholders that we are continuously monitoring the situation. These restrictions are under constant review and we will be sure to re-open our production as soon as it is safe to do so and resume our service as Britain's Brick Specialists."

In a trading statement the publicly lists company said that it was in a sufficiently strong financial position – with substantial cash and good covenant headroom – to see out the currently anticipated duration of the pandemic. Like others, though, it will be offering any dividends to shareholders this year.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk