Brickability takes over MCP

Pick of the bricks

Modular Clay Products (MCP) supplies clay facing bricks and its project portfolio includes The Shard in London.

In 2021, MCP turned over £10.5m and made normalised EBITDA of £1.3m.

Brickability is paying an initial £3.33m cash with a £1.43m deferred, payable in cash over the next three years, subject to performance.

Alan Simpson, Brickability chief executive, said: "The group currently addresses the specification sector through our Taylor Maxwell and Bespoke Brick businesses. The acquisition of Modular Clay Products will significantly increase our presence in the specification sector and bring the group new access to a range of European manufacturers further boosting our strong import capabilities.”

