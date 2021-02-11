Brickwork contractor taps up rival crew

Phoenix owner-director Christian Watson (left) with one of his new recruits, Pav Bains

Derbyshire-based Phoenix Brickwork is gunning for nationwide growth. Having acquired Northampton’s BMH Scaffolding in October 2020 it is looking hit £15m turnover this year.

Joining Phoenix Brickwork from Irvine-Whitlock are Pav Bains, Raj Bains, Jim Chandler, Wayne Addison, Neil Weston, and Steve Gates.

The new appointments bring their experience gained with Irvine-Whitlock across works such as St Pancras International and Arsenal FC’s Emirates Stadium.

Phoenix owner-director Christian Watson said: “This targeted expansion plan is just the first element of our wider plan to develop Phoenix as a national player and our expanded team will bring our co-ordinated service in brickwork, scaffolding and drywalling to projects further south.

“Our reputation for high quality work, exemplary health & safety compliance and solid client relationships has already established Phoenix as a strong player north of the Watford Gap. We are delighted to welcome such experience into the business with the addition of these key industry players and now have the perfect platform to handle projects in the capital and beyond.”

