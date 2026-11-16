Bridge gantry crane in place for HS2 Curzon viaducts

The last mile into Birmingham consists of five interconnected viaducts. The bridge gantry crane will be used to lay concrete slabs, prefabricated at Balfour Beatty Vinci's (BBV's) dedicated factory in Kingsbury, Warwickshire, which has produced 2,472 segments over the last four years. The team at the factory are now moving on to the creating precision-design slabs for the approaches.

The installation will be driven by a 125-tonne gantry crane, which has been lifted into position above the Lawley Middleway viaduct. It will now begin its 18-month journey, laying the slabs one at a time, as it works its way from Lawley Middleway viaduct, to Curzon 2, Curzon 1 and finally Duddeston Junction viaduct.