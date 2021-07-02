Bridges in for new M11 junction

Ainscough's 600-tonne crane lifts in bridge beams for the new junction

Civils contractor John Graham Construction’s team completed the beam installation over a two-week period to include offline rigging and de-rigging of the main lifting crane.

The four overnight closures used to lift in the beams also allowed for the installation of all the permanent formwork panels to the deck and the permanent bracing between the pairs of beams.

The new Mores Overbridge forms an integral part of the £39.5m project to create a new junction between the existing junctions 7 at Harlow and 8 at Stansted on the M11, providing a new east-west link through the Essex town. A ‘dumbbell roundabout’ arrangement will connect to new northbound and southbound on-slips and off-slips.

Graham, project manager David Slevin said: “The scale of the overall operation to complete these works was huge.With a 600-tonne capacity crawler crane being deployed for the main lifts the establishment of the crane platforms, crane assembly area and beam assembly and delivery areas proved highly challenging tasks.

“Thankfully, we were able to call on the vast engineering experience of our team and the teams of our supply chain partners to complete the delivery, lifting and installations without any issues arising. We now shift our focus onto the next phase of works in this important infrastructure project which will provide major benefits for Harlow and its surrounding areas.”

The crane was supplied and operated by Ainscough Crane Hire.

The major earthworks operations and drainage installation works on the scheme are also under way on the junction and link road into Harlow.With these due for completion in autumn 2021 the surfacing, fencing, landscaping and other finishing works will then continue into 2022.

