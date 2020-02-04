Bristol and Sussex to get first Swedish prefabs

Artist's impression of the Bristol BoKlok development

BoKlok UK Ltd has exchange contracts on one site in Bristol and two sites in the Sussex coastal towns of Worthing and Peacehaven.

These will be the Swedish JV’s first three developments since launching in the UK in 2019. Together they will provide around 400 homes – 200 of them in Bristol – subject to planning permission.

Most of the homes will be for private market sale but an unspecified portion will be sold to local authorities and housing associations for social housing.

The first developments are expected to complete in 2021.

BoKlok homes are manufactured in a factory, mostly form wood, and kitted out with Ikea fittings and furnishings. They are then transported to the construction site for assembly. To date, BoKlok has put up about 12,000 homes in Sweden, Finland and Norway.

BoKlok president Jonas Spangenberg said: “We are delighted to meet this first milestone for our UK business. We are grateful to our partners and the local authorities we are working with who have been supportive in sharing our vision of sustainable, quality, low cost homes for all.”

The plans for Bristol were first revealed in October 2019. They will be put up in Airport Road in Hengrove on a site owned by Bristol City Council. The scheme is part of the five-year Bristol Housing Festival that is trialling innovative offsite housing systems across the city.

Worthing council approved plans for 162 BoKlok flats in June 2019.

