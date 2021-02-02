  1. Instagram
Tue February 02 2021

Bristol appoints consultants to help deliver plans

4 hours Bristol City Council has signed up Arcadis as its new strategic partner to support the delivery of new infrastructure, housing and other developments across the city.

Bristol city hall
Bristol city hall

Arcadis is supported by Arup and Mott MacDonald in what is called a long-term capital strategic partnership.

Bristol has a 30-year development plan called One City “to make Bristol a better place for all to live”. Arcadis, Arup and Mott MacDonald now have to make it happen.

Deputy Mayor Craig Cheney said: “Bristol is a growing, attractive city for investment, but we know this comes with challenges. As we navigate the city through the crisis, it is vital we work together and collaboratively to make sure our city’s values are at the heart of the recovery.

“Our new relationship with Arcadis, supported by Arup and Mott MacDonald, means we can leverage the council’s capacity and expertise to better develop infrastructure plans, build homes and deliver for Bristol. With the help of three global professional leaders sharing our ambition, we will grow a healthier, inclusive and more sustainable city.

“We look forward to working together in this partnership, continuing our city and economy’s renewal and recovery through to the other side of the pandemic; to deliver a better Bristol for all residents, businesses and visitors.”

Arcadis director Richard Bonner said: “We are confident that this long-term partnership will not only inject pace into the delivering the ambitions of the One City Plan but will also catalyse the city’s economic recovery post-Covid.

“Together with Arup and Mott MacDonald, we will provide world class people, processes, knowledge to supplement existing teams, supporting Bristol City Council in becoming a more efficient organisation as the partnership evolves.”

