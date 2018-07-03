Bristol signs construction workers’ charter

The charter commits the city to working with the Unite union to ensure direct employment status and best practice in health & safety, standards of work, apprenticeship training and the implementation of nationally agreed terms and conditions of employment.

Bristol mayor Marvin Rees said: "As we are in the process of delivering on major housing and infrastructure projects it's great that we are moving forward with ethical construction practices and I am delighted to work with Unite to make construction sites in the city fairer and safer."

Unite regional political officer Karen Cole said: "We welcome Bristol City Council's commitment to the city's construction workers. The charter will help local workers to operate in a safe environment on construction sites and to ensure they can raise health and safety issues without fear.”

She added: "Unite has had a positive response from the leader of South Gloucestershire Council to the charter and we hope the council will be following Bristol City Council's lead shortly and sign up to Unite's construction charter."