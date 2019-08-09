Brit gets top job at tower crane manufacturer

Duncan Salt

Duncan Salt has been made chief executive of Wolffkran Holdings, manufacturer of Wolff tower cranes.

Mr Salt was in charge of the crane division of Laing O’Rourke subsidiary Select Plant Hire before moving to PC Harrington in 2012 as general manager of its HTC Plant business (formerly Hewden Tower Cranes).

HTC was and is the UK distributor for Wolff and with its all-Wollf fleet of cranes is one of the Swiss/German manufacturer’s most important customers in the world. When Harrington hit financial problems in 2015, Wolffkran stepped in to take over HTC.

Duncan Salt had subsequently been working as head of sales for Wolff until his promotion this month to chief executive.

