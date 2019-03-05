Britcon bolsters Wakefield office

Jen Ashworth and Matt Harker

Matt Harker, who joined Britcon from Huxt in 2018 as contracts manager, has been promoted to regional manager for Yorkshire, managing a team of 12.

Jen Ashworth, a qualified town planner has joined the Yorkshire team as business development manager.

Managing director Paul Clarkson said: “A substantial amount of our business is now managed from the Wakefield office and both have the depth of expertise and regional knowledge to lead our growth strategy. The team will focus on promoting our broader capabilities that include full build and development solutions in addition to civils and steel.

“We have a healthy forward order book for 2018/19 and will continue our investment programme to support business growth.”

Britcon is £47m turnover business headquartered in Scunthorpe and directly employs 110 people on its project sites across the UK.