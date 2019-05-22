Britcon boss moves to join old colleague at Triton

Paul Clarkson (left) and Michael Parkinson

Clarkson takes over from owner Michael Parkinson, who set up the business in 2005 after leaving ISG and now steps up to become chairman to lead other development interests for the company.

Triton Construction employs more than 80 people at Liversedge and Warrington and in the year to March 2019 grew turnover by 50% to around £60m. Clients include Premier Inn, Town Centre Securities, Legal & General Property, David Brown Gears and local authorities.

Paul Clarkson was previously managing director of Scunthorpe-based Britcon, where he led the business through a difficult economic climate and beyond for more than 10 years, seeing substantial growth since 2014. He previously worked with Michael Parkinson at ISG/Totty.

Paul Clarkson joined Britcon as construction director in 2009 from ISG and was promnoted to managing director in October 2014. Britcon announced his departure in April but at that stage did not reveal where he was moving on to.

Michael Parkinson said: “I am thrilled that we have been able to bring Paul into the business after many years of pursuance. We have a history of working well together with very similar values, work ethic and management style. I could not think of anyone better to lead the business as I step back to focus on other opportunities in land acquisition and development.”

Paul Clarkson said: “I am very pleased to re-unite with Mike and other former colleagues at Triton to lead the business through a significant strategic phase. Considerable success in recent years, supported by the launch of our northwest office which now accounts for 50% of business, presents great opportunities moving forward initially we plan to consolidate on our success, maintain steady growth and expand our geographical presence.”