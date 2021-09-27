Britcon picked for £16m factory expansion

Ideal Heating chief operations officer Jason Speedy (left) with Britcon managing director Nick Shepherd at the site in Hull

The 116,000 sq ft expansion will more than double the size of the existing warehouse, allowing Ideal Heating to increase its boiler production.

It will also include the construction of a new office building, car park and infrastructure works including a new access road to the site.

Jason Speedy, chief operations officer at Ideal Heating, said: “This investment is part of a wider, ambitious plan to significantly grow our business through the introduction of low carbon products for the future. The expansion will enable us to step up production of these and other innovative new heating technologies, reinforcing our well-established green credentials and creating more high-quality jobs in the city.

“We are pleased to be working with Britcon as our strategic delivery partner following a rigorous competitive tender process where they were scored on delivery, safety, cost, and quality of submission. Following a number of site visits for comparable projects, we were very impressed with Britcon’s approach to health and safety, value engineering, and all-important commitment to local engagement.”

Britcon managing director Nick Shepherd said: “This is a significant boost for Britcon as we emerge from the impact of Covid as well as Brexit and I am proud of how the business has evolved since I joined in 2019 to be able to compete at the highest level with impressive credentials and fantastic team of professionals.”

GGP Consult is also appointed to work alongside Ideal Heating and Britcon to provide project management, structural, civil and architectural services on the project.

Construction work starts this month with completion anticipated in autumn 2022.

