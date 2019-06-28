Britcon recruits new MD from Kier

Managing director Nick Shepherd (left) and chief executive Shaun Hunt

Nick Shepherd, regional operations director of Kier Northern since 2015, joins Britcon in place of Paul Clarkson who left in April 2019 after four and a half years as managing director to run Triton Construction.

Britcon is a £50m turnover business, privately owned by the Hunt family, with 95 employees on project sites across the UK. Clients include Associated British Ports, Drax Power, Stobart Group, McCains, Siemens, Refood, British Steel, Kemira, East Riding of Yorkshire Council and North Lincolnshire Council.

Britcon chief executive Shaun Hunt said “We are delighted to have Nick joining us and spearheading Britcon. His appointment comes at an exciting time for the business as we move towards our 30th year of trading. With plans to focus on specific sectors whilst maintaining traditional markets, Nick is a fantastic coup for the Britcon business and has all the right attributes and credentials to build upon its success and implement Britcon’s future growth strategy. Nick brings with him an extensive skillset, significant knowledge and industry experience, which will prove invaluable moving the business forward. Innovative and with a strong leadership style, Nick is already inspiring our team with forward thinking and driving momentum throughout the company.”