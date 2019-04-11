Britcon seeks new boss

Paul Clarkson is leaving Britcon this month

Paul Clarkson, managing director for the past four and a half years, is leaving at the end of this month for a new – as yet undisclosed – job.

Until a replacement is found, Shaun Hunt, chief executive and owner of parent company Hunt Group, will act as interim managing director of Britcon seeks to replace Paul.

Paul Clarkson joined Britcon as construction director in 2009 from ISG and was promnoted to managing director in October 2014.

Shaun Hunt said: “Sadly, we say goodbye to Paul Clarkson who has served the business well for many years and we thank him for helping to make Britcon as successful as it is today. We would like to wish Paul well for the future and feel certain that wherever he may be, he will continue to have great success.”