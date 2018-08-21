Britcon sees continued growth

Britcon's biggest project in 2017 was the construction of a £32m anaerobic digestion plant in Dagenham

Britcon’s 2017 turnover was up 4.5% on 2016, which was itself 30% up in 2015. Pre-tax profit for 2017 was up 67% to £2.1m.

The business, established in 1990, directly employs 110 people. Current growth is fuelled by work in the energy and renewables sectors, supported by traditional markets of industrial and commercial construction, as well as infrastructure works.

Key projects for Britcon in 2017 include the completion of a £32m anaerobic digestion plant in Dagenham for ReFood and a £2m Marine Control centre in Grimsby for ABP. It also delivered a new £4.2m office building for North Lincolnshire Council and Ongo Homes with a further £5m extension and refurbishment to existing council offices now started.

Managing director Paul Clarkson said: “We are pleased to report that Britcon continues to maintain steady growth in turnover despite the uncertain economic climate. Into 2018 we continue to see increasing profitability in the business as we consolidate and invest further with deliberate focus on key growth areas including renewables, energy, and infrastructure whilst maintaining our traditional markets.

“We have a healthy forward order book for 2018/19 and forecast an increase in turnover for 2018 at around 6% with further net profit growth. We will continue our investment programme to support business growth as Britcon consolidates and benefits from a deeper knowledge of its repeat business markets.

“We have also made considerable improvements to operational systems and staff development and training over the last three years including a health and safety behavioural change programme, mental health awareness and extensive digital construction training around BIM.

“Growth of the team at our regional office in Wakefield has contributed significantly to contract successes and our structural steel division, Britcon Engineering Services, maintains steady trading with notable contract wins for BASF and its long-standing relationship with Network Rail through its programme of infrastructure investment.”