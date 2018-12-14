Britcon starts £6m Hereford office units

CGI of the Centenary Park offices

Britcon will build a 68,000 sq ft development over two phases at Centenary Park in Hereford.

Centenary Park is a collaboration with Herefordshire County Council to deliver 60 new business units at Skylon Park, a 110-acre business site located in the Hereford Enterprise Zone. The project is the largest speculative industrial and office investment in Hereford since the 1950s.

Britcon is now on-site delivering phase one which includes 17,000 sq ft of industrial space for completion early 2019 and 18,000 sq ft of offices which will be ready by spring 2019.

Britcon managing director Paul Clarkson “We have already successfully completed three previous design and build projects with the team and look forward to cementing our relationship further with Skylon Park.”

Britcon’s commercial sector experience includes the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Sheffield, Markham Vale in Chesterfield, Treleigh Industrial Estate in Cornwall, and Langage Science Park in Plymouth.