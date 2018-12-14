British Columbia makes decision on $225m bridge replacement

The CA$224.5m (£133m) project involves building a five-lane structure to replace the bridge in Sicamous and widening the approaches. It form part of the Highway 1 Kamloops to Alberta Border four-laning programme.

The five-lane one-bridge design was chosen over the two-bridge option after extensive consultation, analysis and field work, said British Columbia’s Ministry of Transportation & Infrastructure. The two-bridge option would have included a four-lane structure at the existing site and an additional Main Street bridge.

The results of archaeological field work and the cultural significance of the project area guided the ministry’s decision to advance the one-bridge design, given the need to minimise impacts. Other considerations in the final decision included technical, financial and environmental information, along with feedback from local government, First Nations, the public and the project liaison committee.

Design work is expected to take approximately two years, with early construction activities anticipated to begin in 2020.