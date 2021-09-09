British contractor makes HS2 train shed shortlist

HS2 has revealed the shortlisted bidders to build the network control centre and rolling stock maintenance depot on a 30ha site in Birmingham’s Washwood Heath.

The three bidders in the running are: Gülermak, a Turkish rail contractor; Dutch-owned sister companies VolkerFitzpatrick and VolkerRail; and an Anglo-French joint venture of Vinci Construction (trading as Taylor Woodrow) and Keltbray.

The contract is expected to be awarded in 2023.

The Washwood Heath site is where HS2’s trains will be serviced and maintained. The depot will include a rolling stock maintenance building, carriage wash, automatic vehicle inspection building and 14 sidings where trains can be stored overnight.

Also on the same site will be the network control centre, HQ for the signalling systems, as well as office buildings for cleaners and drivers. Around 500 jobs are expected to be based across both the depot and control centre.

The Washwood Heath site was previously home to the disused Metro-Cammell railway works which closed in 2004. Enabling works contractor LM (Laing Murphy) completed the demolition of the buildings on the site last year, ready for the start of construction.

According to current plans, HS2 Phases One and 2a will have a fleet of at least 54 trains that will be based at Washwood Heath.

