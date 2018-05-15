British Land submits Surrey Quays plans

British Land has entered into a master development agreement with Southwark Council and submitted an outline planning application for its Canada Water masterplan.

The 53-acre (21ha) site in southeast London comprises the Surrey Quays shopping centre, the SE16 Printworks, the Dock Offices and the former Rotherhithe Police Station.

The wider masterplan envisages 3,000 new homes, two million square feet of workspace and one million square feet of retail, leisure, health and social infrastructure.

Along with the overall masterplan, the planning submission also includes a detailed planning application for the project’s first three buildings, which include offices, homes and a new leisure centre.

These three buildings are part of a major first phase of the development covering a total of 1.8 million sq ft of mixed use space. Subject to planning approvals, construction of the first buildings will begin in spring 2019, British Land says.

Roger Madelin, head of Canada Water Development for British Land, said: “Submission of our planning application for the Canada Water Masterplan marks an important milestone in the delivery of this project. Drawing on our experience of creating vibrant, mixed-use places across the capital, this major urban centre at Canada Water will provide an exciting place to live, work and visit, delivering high quality design, active spaces and significant economic and social benefits for the local community.

“We have worked closely with Southwark Council and the local community of Canada Water to achieve this important first step, and will continue to work with them to deliver a low carbon, energy efficient neighbourhood. We will put health and wellbeing at the heart of our plans to ensure the buildings and spaces we create encourage and support healthy lives.”

Southwark Council leader Peter John said: “It is fantastic to see this project moving forward. British Land have done great work to consult and engage with local people and the resulting masterplan will deliver what local people want to see, including a guaranteed 35% affordable housing split 70% social rent and 30% shared ownership in the first phase, new retail spaces and job opportunities, education and health facilities and a brand new leisure centre. In addition British Land, in conjunction with the council, has committed to a Social

A decision on the planning application is expected by the end of the year but Southwark Council is supportive.

Further details of the plans can be seen at www.canadawatermasterplan.com

Further Images