British Steel clears planning for Scunthorpe electric arc furnace

Artist's impression of British Steel's proposed Teesside electric arc furnace

The company’s application was approved yesterday (30th April) by North Lincolnshire Council following a consultation period.

Its application to build another electric arc furnace (EAF), at its Teesside site, was approved by Redcar & Cleveland Borough Council four weeks ago.

Jingye Group, which has owned British Steel since 2020, has promised to invest £1.25bn in transforming British Steel production process from fossil fuel to greener electricity. However, the Chinese are first looking for subsidies from British taxpayers and guarantees from the UK government.

British Steel president and chief executive CEO Xijun Cao said: “Our owner, Jingye, is committed to the unprecedented investment decarbonisation requires and

our desire to dramatically reduce our carbon footprint, coupled with challenging market conditions, means it is imperative swift and decisive action is taken to ensure a sustainable future for British Steel.

“We are committed to working with the UK government and need to reach an agreement quickly so we can achieve our ambitious goals, secure thousands of jobs and keep making the steel Britain needs for generations to come.”

Until the Chinese get what they want, British Steel will continue making steel the old-fashioned way.

Discussions with the UK government have been going on since 2022.

