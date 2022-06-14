British Steel Special Profiles investment approved

The Skinningrove facility will replace services currently offered in Darlington. [CGI courtesy of Building Design Northern]

Redcar & Cleveland Borough Council has cleared the plans for a new service centre at Skinningrove, with cut-to-length lines, product milling, machining and warehousing operations.

The new Skinningrove facility is designed to replace the services currently offered at the company’s site in Darlington, which stores and cuts profiles to customer requirements.

“This development will ensure we remain a leading global manufacturer and represents the biggest single investment in our Special Profiles business for more than 30 years,” said plant manager David Hogg. “We hope to start building works later this year with commissioning expected to start in August 2023.”

Clients of British Steel Special Profiles include construction machinery manufacturers.

Plans for the new service centre were designed by Sunderland architect Building Design Northern.

British Steel was taken over by Jingye, a Chinses steelmaker, in March 2020.

