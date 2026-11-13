Bromford and Keon to deliver Birmingham homes

The development will see Bromford partner with affordable homes developer Keon Homes to deliver the new community, where the first homes will be able to move into from spring next year.

The Oakfield is on the edge of the city, with green spaces to its north and west, with Woodgate Valley Country Park and Bartley Reservoir nearby, and the M42 and M5 motorways making travel further afield more convenient for commuters and those visiting family.

Matt Beckley, Partnerships Director at Keon Homes, said: “We’re proud to be working alongside Bromford again, following successful schemes at Newcomen Way and Woodside Way in Telford and Woods Lane in Cradley Heath.

“This was originally a site owned by Birmingham City Council, who were only willing to sell the site on the basis it delivered much-needed affordable housing for the area.

“Every effort now is being made to turn the vision into a reality, delivering 65 high-quality, energy efficient homes (of which 21 are available for shared ownership) to couples and families in South Birmingham.”