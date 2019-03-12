TCI New Year Magazine OfferTCI New Year Magazine Offer
Tue March 12 2019

Brunel seeks contractor for £40m teaching block

4 hours Brunel University is looking for a principal contractor to build it a new seven-story teaching block on its campus in Uxbridge.

Design by Penoyre & Prasad Architects
Design by Penoyre & Prasad Architects

Contract value is advertised as in the region of £26m to £40m.

The 7,750 sq m building building, which includes open plan spaces and group study rooms at each level, has been developed to RIBA Stage 4 by Penoyre & Prasad Architects and BDP Engineers. The chosen contractor will be required to complete the design under a JCT Design & Build 2016 contract (with bespoke amendments).

The building is expected to take two years to build.

The procurement documents are available at: in-tendhost.co.uk/bruneluniversity

