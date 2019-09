Telford Homes' New Garden Quarter in Stratford, east London

Dealings in Telford Homes shares on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) will be suspended on 1st October 2019.

CBRE announced in July that it had agreed a £267m takeover with the Telford Homes board. Telford Homes will become part of CBRE’s Trammell Crow Company real estate development business, giving it a UK presence.

[See our previous report here.]

