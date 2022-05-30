Brymor to build new gym for Saints

Artist's impression of new gym at Southampton FC’s Staplewood training ground (Picture: KSS)

The new facility, which gained planning consent in January from New Forest District Council, will be built at the Premier League club’s 42-acre Staplewood training ground at Marchwood, near Southampton.

The gym will be an extension to Staplewood’s Markus Liebherr Pavilion, trebling the size of the existing gym from 150 sqm to 450 sqm.

The facilities will be used by all of the Saints’ teams, including the women’s team, which has just secured promotion to the Women’s Championship, as well as the club’s development and academy squads.

Hampshire-based Brymor Construction has been appointed as main contractor for the project. The design and planning team includes architect KSS and Mace as agent and quantity surveyor.

The value of the contract was not disclosed.

Brymor chairman Stephen Morton, who founded the company with his wife Jan in 1987, said: “The new gym will mean that Southampton’s elite footballers will have modern, state-of-the-art facilities to rival any Premier League side in the country. The club brings a great deal of prestige and economic vitality to the area, and we are proud to be able to play our part in helping it to even greater success on and off the pitch in the future.

“Many of our employees are Saints fans and they are excited about the prospect of becoming involved with the club. It is also another landmark project for us as we celebrate our 35th anniversary year.”

Brymor completed its largest project to date last year, the Horizon Cruise Terminal for Associated British Ports (ABP) at the port of Southampton.

