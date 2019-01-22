BS 1192 forms basis for new international BIM standards

The growing use of building information modelling has creating the need for an international framework that allows the industry to work together across projects and national borders, ISO said

The first two parts of ISO 19650, Organization and digitization of information about buildings and civil engineering works, including building information modelling (BIM) – Information management using building information modelling, have just been published. They set out to provide a framework for managing information through collaborative working using BIM.

Jøns Sjøgren, chair of the ISO technical subcommittee that developed the standards, claimed that they would enable more widespread use of BIM and thus more efficient building and infrastructure projects.

“ISO 19650 was developed on the basis of the tried-and-tested British standard BS 1192 and publicly available specification PAS 1192-2, which have already been shown to help users save up to 22 % in construction costs,” he said.

“Taking this to an international level not only means more effective collaboration on global projects, but allows designers and contractors working on all kinds of building works to have clearer and more efficient information management.”

Future standards in the series include a Part 3 on managing the operational phase of assets and a Part 5 dedicated to security-minded building information modelling, digital built environments and smart asset management.

ISO 19650-1 and ISO 19650-2 are available from the ISO Store or from British Standards Institution (BSI).