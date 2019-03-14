BSS adds Snorkel push-arounds

the Snorkel S3010P

The Snorkel S3010P can lift up to 240kg to a height of five metres but weighs just 370kg, making it easy to push around shop floors and carry in passenger lifts in multi-storey buildings.

BSS’ 50-unit order followed a series of branch trials.

Leighton Davies, hire director in the Merchanting Division of Travis Perkins, said: “We have been delighted with the performance of the Snorkel S3010P. It provides an additional and useful source of hire revenue at branch level and the customer acceptance feedback has been excellent.

“We have been impressed with the build quality and performance of the units, together with the high service levels provided by the Snorkel UK team. It’s great when we can invest in British-made products.”