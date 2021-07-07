Buckhurst acquires attachments dealership

Buckhurst Plant Hire has bought the business assets and premises in a £1m deal and will trade from Spartan’s Barry location as Spartan Equipment Sales & Rentals.

Spartan will continue to be managed by former owner Jimmy Farrugia, now 62.

The move comes as Buckhurst looks to expand its Indeco hammers and breakers dealership into South Wales, Cotswolds and Devon alongside its current dealership for the whole of Scotland.

Spartan Equipment Sales & Rental (formerly Spartan Engine & Plant Repair) is the dealer for Indeco attachments, along with Ho-Pac and Dawson Construction Plant for South Wales, Cotswolds and Devon.

Buckhurst Plant Hire managing director Lee Gansler said: “We are looking forward to expanding into South Wales as part of our strategic growth plans, which will enable us to provide more support and service to our southern customers. Spartan Equipment Sales & Rentals will prove to be great addition to the Buckhurst Group, especially as we know Spartan Engine & Plant Repair has an excellent reputation for quality products and excellent customer service.”

Seeking to stress continuity, he added: “The Spartan team will continue to work at the same location in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan. It will be very much business as usual for their team and customers and we are looking forward to watching the business grow.”

