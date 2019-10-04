Buckingham breaks ground on £10m expansion of Bicester motor park

The old aerodrome is being redeveloped on the theme of motoring. The aim is to build a centre of excellence for automobiles, old and new.

Buckingham Group is building a £10.4m extension to the Bicester Heritage Technical Site as part of the Bicester Motion Technical Cluster. The project is funded by Handelsbanken AB.

Occupying land currently lying derelict alongside Skimmingdish Lane, formerly an active part of the RAF Bicester base, the New Technical Site will provide eight purpose-built business units, designed to be in-keeping with their Grade II-listed surroundings. The new units range in size from 5,000 to 17,000 sqft and are 80% pre-let.

Bicester Heritage managing director Daniel Geoghegan said: “The New Technical Site is latest phase in the growth of Bicester Heritage, effectively doubling the size of the existing Technical Site’s floor area. The new buildings not only enable us to meet demand but also allow Bicester Heritage to evolve whilst growing its Centre of Excellence for Historic Motoring. We very much look forward to opening in 2020, just 18 months since planning permission was unanimously granted.”

Daniel Geoghegan added: “Commencing this construction is a significant moment for our historic location. This represents the next chapter in the future of Bicester Heritage, as part of the wider Bicester Motion vision is created.”

Bicester Motion property development manager Jonty Ashworth added: “The plans safeguard the award-winning restoration works carried out by Bicester Heritage on the Technical Site. The air raid structures will form a notable part of the new site, with many being restored and upgraded as part of the development. The old and the new form an integrated whole ensuring that the historic buildings do not become isolated from their setting and historical context.

“We have taken great care in the design of the New Technical Site, our core aim is to be sympathetic to the historic environment whilst clearly defining the next chapter in the sites history to maintain legibility of the past and present.”

