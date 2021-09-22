Buckingham Group confirmed for £60m Anfield expansion

CGI of the Anfield Road Stand and Main Stand corner at Anfield

Liverpool secured planning permission in June for the project, which will increase the stadium’s capacity by around 7,000, taking overall capacity to more than 61,000.

Enabling works have been going on during the off-season, ahead of an official ground-breaking ceremony planned for next week.

The construction of the stand will work in the same way as the redeveloped Main Stand, with the build taking place throughout the season while matches continue to be played throughout. The lower tier will be retained and refurbished with a new upper tier built above it. The Family Park will be relocated to a covered position.

Andy Hughes, managing director of the club, said: “We have been clear from the beginning that in order for this expansion to go ahead we needed the co-operation of local residents and the community, to successfully navigate the complex planning landscape and to ensure the project is financially viable.

“We needed certainty for this project to progress and are now in a position to be able to move forward. We began this journey in 2014 and are grateful to everyone for the contributions they have made to bring the project to this stage.”

Employee-owned Buckingham, which also built Fulham FC's Riverside Stand, is committed to offering around 35 work placements and more than 800 apprentice and training weeks across the build.

The redeveloped Anfield Road Stand is expected to be ready for the 2023-24 season.

