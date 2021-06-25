Bucks plans highways overhaul

Buckinghamshire plans to replace its current single integrated services contract with several separate contracts.

Ringway Jacobs currently provides all the council's highway services, for about £45m-£48m a year. This contract is due to expire on 31st March 2023.

In a prior information notice, the council explains that the new service delivery model will establish an increased in-house capability including policy setting and asset management. The council team will be supported by a range of contracts with external providers for:

a term maintenance contract for routine and reactive maintenance. This will be for an initial eight-year term with options to extend by a further four years.

a term consultancy contract for design and other professional services. This again will be an initial eight-year term with options to extend by a further four years.

two separate framework arrangements, each of a maximum four-year duration: one for minor works, and one for major works.

The procurement of the term maintenance contract will start in August 2021 with the procurement of the other contracts following a little later.

The council is holding a virtual market engagement event at 10.30am on 8th July 2021. Organisations that wish to attend the online event are requested to email BuckinghamshireHighways@buckinghamshire.gov.uk by midday on 7th July.

