Bucks school work for Morgan Sindall

CGI of the new wing for Amersham School

Morgan Sindall Construction’s Northern Home Counties team has been appointed to construct the new £9m Kingsbrook View Primary Academy and a £5.8 million expansion to Amersham School.

Kingsbrook View Primary Academy will be built within the Kingsbrook housing development in Aylesbury and run by Inspiring Futures Partnership Trust. The project will comprise a new build, two-form entry primary school for 420 pupils and a 52-place nursery. Completion is expected in time for the school to open in September 2021.

“Kingsbrook will be delivered with the off-site approach of Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs) to maximise programme efficiencies,” said area director David Rowsell. “It will be the second project in two years that Morgan Sindall Construction has delivered for Buckinghamshire Council utilising an off-site approach.”

Work at Amersham School, which has already started, involves the construction of a double-storey extension with a new dining hall, reception area and eight classrooms. An existing science laboratory is also being extended to provide more teaching space. External upgrades include a new 27-space car park and external landscaping works.

Work on the science block is due to complete in January 2021, with the rest of the expansion due to be handed over to the school in August in time for the next academic year.

Both projects are being delivered under the Southern Construction Framework (SCF).

