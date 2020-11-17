Build-to-rent scheme planned for Birmingham’s Gun Quarter

Design by Claridge Architects

The residential-led proposal has been designed by Claridge Architects for Czero Developments. The site is currently a largely undeveloped urban block comprising former warehouses and a car park.

Construction of the new property will see the existing buildings demolished and replaced with 203 build-to-rent apartments constructed with street level commercial units and two landscaped courtyards at upper ground floor level.

Claridge Architects said that because “sustainability has been at the core of the design process” the building will be insulated and have bicycle storage instead of any private car parking. Residents will have access to carpooling parking spaces, however.

Marcus Claridge, director at Claridge Architects said that Birmingham’s Gun Quarter had not been getting the attention from developers that other parts of the city, likes the Jewellery Quarter, had been getting. “This is all set to change,” he predicted. “The Gun Quarter will be the destination for Birmingham’s renters. We wanted to ensure that this development delivers on cost, quality and environmental efficiency while respecting the local history of this jewel in the city’s crown.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk