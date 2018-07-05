Build UK joins JCT

JCT, formed in 1931, is a leading provider of main contract forms, subcontracts, guidance notes and other documentation for the construction industry.

Other members are the British Property Federation, Contractors Legal Grp Ltd, Local Government Association, Royal Institute of British Architects, Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, and the Scottish Building Contract Committee.

JCT chief executive Neil Gower said: “We welcome Build UK as a full member body of JCT. Their broad representation across the industry and commitment to improving efficiency across the construction supply chain mirrors JCT’s own objectives and we look forward to adding their expertise to JCT.”