Builder appointed for Adelaide Airport project

Watpac will begin work immediately on the AU$165m expansion, which will upgrade the international arrivals and departures areas as well as creating more retail and dining options. It is expected the workforce on this project will reach 200 at the peak of construction

International upgrades will include a second, longer baggage belt for arrivals, more space for emigration and immigration processing and expanded security screening.

Gate 18 will become a permanent international gate and will be the focus of the improved retail and boarding facilities. Other international gates will continue to use Adelaide Airport’s swing gate system to allow both international and domestic operations.

Adelaide Airport managing director Mark Young said: “Since we opened the existing terminal in 2005, our overall passenger numbers have increased by close to 50 per cent. Our international passenger numbers alone have almost tripled over the same period.

“This extraordinary growth means we need to keep growing our existing facilities. While we still have sufficient gate capacity to meet future forecast growth in the number of flights, we’re reaching capacity within the terminal. This expansion will allow us to be fit-for-purpose based on our future growth forecasts.”

The project completion date is 2021.