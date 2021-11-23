Builder fined £300 for asbestos failures

Salisbury Magistrates’ Court heard how, on 8th September 2018, Robert Angell undertook work to remove asbestos-containing material while renovating the property.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found that his company was not licensed to carry out asbestos removal work and failed to take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of the asbestos waste while. As a consequence the work undertaken exposed employees and neighbouring areas to risks from asbestos.

Robert Angell of York Road, Calne, Wiltshire was found guilty of breaching Section 16 of the Control of Asbestos Regulations 2012, together with section 5 (1) and 8(1) of the regulations. The business was fined £300.00 and ordered to pay £8,266.40 in costs.

HSE inspector Ian Whittles said after the hearing: “The dangers associated with asbestos, including licensed asbestos, are well-known and a wealth of advice and guidance is freely available from the HSE website. Companies should be aware that HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those that fall below the required standards.”

