Builder fined for asbestos breach

Luton Crown Court heard this week how on 11th August 2015, SDC Builders Ltd failed to carry out suitable and sufficient assessment to identify the presence of asbestos in all areas of the building where work was to be carried out.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found that SDC failed to carry out the procedures required under the Control of Asbestos Regulations 2012. Subsequently, asbestos-containing materials were disturbed in the course of the work. The company failed to ensure all workers were informed, and did not take the necessary measures to control access into the area until remedial actions were taken.

SDC Builders pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 5 and Regulation 15 of The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2012. It was fined £185,000 and ordered to pay costs of £28,118.74.

HSE inspector Alison Outhwaite said after the hearing: “Asbestos remains the top cause of fatal illness because of exposure in the workplace. It is important that contractors responsible for refurbishment of premises constructed before 2000 identify whether asbestos is present and take the appropriate action to prevent exposure.”