Builders fined for working platform failure

Durham Crown Court heard how Dere Street Homes was acting as principal contractor and provided components for a proprietary polypropylene working platform at a new build at Marley Fields in Wheatley Hill, County Durham.

SGS Construction & Design was acting as a contractor and supplied workers to erect the working platform. On 1st July 2019 the working platform failed and a worker was injured.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found that a number of components were missing from the platform. Although previously workers supplied by SGS were formally trained in the erection of the components to form a safe working platform, the worker who erected the failed platform had not received adequate training.

A site manager working for Dere Street Homes had signed off the platform as safe several months before the incident but there had been no subsequent inspections.

Dere Street Homes Limited of Cornsay Colliery, County Durham pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 13(1) of the Construction (Design & Management) Regulations. It was fined £38,000 and ordered to pay costs of £5,367.30.

SGS Construction & Design Limited of Blackhill, Consett, County Durham pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 15(2) of the Construction (Design & Management) Regulations. It was fined £8,000 and ordered to pay costs of £2,683.60.

HSE principal inspector Rob Hirst said after the hearing: “Although the worker did not suffer life changing injuries, there was a potential for more serious injury. Those in control of work have a responsibility to ensure that workers are adequately trained, properly supervised, and work activities are appropriately monitored.”

