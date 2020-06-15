Builders leave social distancing instructions for teachers

One of ISG's advice sheets made available for teachers

The teachers are invited to scan a QR code left behind by the builders on classroom walls to access advice on classroom layout and pedestrian traffic management through corridors so as to maintain social distancing.

The initiative comes from ISG, which is working on the £21.5m expansion of Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Morgannwg in Barry and also developing three new 210-place primary schools in the Western Vale.

To comply with Welsh government safety guidance during the coronavirus crisis, ISG created an app setting out new procedures for working on construction sites. This resource has now been adapted for use in schools, which are set to reopen across Wales to some pupils from Monday 29th June.

The ISG guides offer general information and examples on how to introduce social distancing, as well as highlighting good practice in a range of scenarios, such as travelling to school, when in the classroom and other areas.

Lis Burnett, Vale of Glamorgan councillor in charge of education, said: “We are currently working in close partnership with contractors across the county, who are helping to improve school infrastructure as part of our 21st Century Schools programme of work. This is a further example of that collaboration, with ISG kindly adapting a tool that has allowed them to work safely on construction sites for use in schools.”

Zoe Price, chief operating officer of ISG’s UK Construction business, said: “Ahead of schools reopening at the end of the month, this resource is an easily accessible and clear guide for school leadership teams on the practical measures that should be taken to ensure accommodation is Covid-19 compliant.

“As construction has been one of the core sectors the government has supported to remain operational throughout the pandemic, we have adapted quickly to social distancing and enhanced hygiene regimes through collaboration and innovation. Sharing this knowledge and approach with schools, as they grapple with the significant challenges of reopening within the new normal, is entirely consistent with our industry’s partnering and open approach, and I’m delighted that schools within the Vale of Glamorgan and beyond will benefit.”

