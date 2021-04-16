Builders' merchant gets battery-powered lorry

CCF's new vehicle has a maximum 120-mile range on a full charge

CCF, part of the Travis Perkins group, worked in collaboration with Electra Commercial Vehicles to develop the exhaust-free vehicle, which is powered by 287kwh traction batteries

The BEV, three years in development, is now operating from CCF’s Harmondsworth branch, across west and central London.

With a charge time of seven hours, the BEV has a maximum 120-mile range on a full charge.

Added features include a sensor system to alert the driver to nearby cyclists or pedestrians, an audible vehicle manoeuvring alarm and a five-way camera monitoring system. Onboard weighing scales, telematics and vehicle tracking monitor the BEV’s energy use in real time.

CCF managing director Catherine Gibson said that her company was keen to be “as sustainable as possible”.

Electra managing director Ben Smith said: “The vehicle with its on board chargers can be charged from any 32/63 amp supply, this means it can be charged from any site with a three-phase power supply. With an end of life strategy in place for all our batteries from the vehicles in energy storage, these vehicles will have an incredibly positive effect on our planet.”

Transport for London approves. Its head of transport strategy and planning, Christina Calderato, said: “This is a pioneering electric vehicle for its size and is demonstrating the highest standards we look for both environmentally and for safety… The innovation behind the manufacture of this vehicle is industry leading. The distance that can be covered on a full charge makes switching to zero emission viable for a commercial business and the latest vehicle safety technology, such as sensors and alarms, keep pedestrians and cyclists safe from harm.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk