Builders publish net zero handbook

The handbook, called Transforming Construction: Delivering a Low Carbon Future*, offers building contractors advice on how to decarbonise both their internal business operations and their construction projects.

As well as tackling carbon emissions from the construction process, the guide covers the topic of embodied carbon, and how to improve a building’s operational performance over its lifetime.

Mark Wakeford, joint managing director of Stepnell and chair of the National Federation of Builders (NFB) Major Contractors Group, said: “With our new handbook we set to arm our colleagues with the tools they need to start or accelerate their decarbonisation journey. To deliver our country’s net zero ambitions, we must help each other to do so. This handbook is designed to do just that. It focuses on steps that we ultimately all need to take, but does so in a way that should allow any business, at whatever stage of their decarbonisation journey, to be able to apply.”

In August 2020, the NFB signed up to the international Construction Declares movement. This commits it members to reduce (or try to reduce) their embodied carbon by at least 40% by 2030.

* Transforming Construction: Delivering a Low Carbon Future can be downloaded at www.builders.org.uk/policy/carbon-report/carbon-report-2020

