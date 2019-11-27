Builders respond to SNP’s manifesto pledges

Brian Berry sees the SNP's pledges as positive steps

A licensing scheme for UK construction companies is needed in order to ensure quality in green construction projects, said the FMB in response to the Scottish Nationalist Party’s manifesto, which was launched today.

FMB chief executive Brian Berry said: “Reducing waste and carbon emissions associated with our construction industry and our existing housing stock is a matter of urgency if we are to meet the demands of the climate crisis. The Scottish National Party’s pledges to encourage green finance investment in construction and to cut the VAT on energy efficiency improvements in the household are positive steps.”

He added: “We need to go further in ensuring that this programme of work is completed to a high standard. The construction industry has an image problem and one that will hamper growth if not addressed. A mandatory licensing scheme is needed for all UK construction companies in order to raise standards and professionalise the industry, encouraging more young people to choose a career in construction.”

