Builders sought for £340m Yorkshire housing framework

Efficiency North’s affordable and mixed tenure new build housing schemes framework has an anticipated maximum value of £340m, with work to be predominantly carried out in Yorkshire and Humberside.

The scope of works undertaken via the framework agreement will include site preparation, site remediation, civil engineering and infrastructure works, design, new build construction, refurbishment and the development of various property types.

Efficiency North’s social housing landlord members own and manage more than 80% of the social housing stock within the region.

The framework has been structured to make it accessible to smaller local contractors as well as majors. It is divided into four lots:

Lot 1: Schemes up to a maximum of 10 units

Lot 2: Schemes of between eight and 35 units

Lot 3: Schemes of between 30 and 85 units

Lot 4: Schemes of 70 units and over

Interested contractors can apply via: procontract.due-north.com/register

The deadline for submitting tenders is 17.00 on 12th September 2019.

EN:Procure is are holding a bidders’ event for interested contractors on Thursday 22nd August 2019 at Efficiency North’s offices, Sovereign Court, 300 Barrow Road, Meadowhall, Sheffield, S9 1JQ. (See link above for details.)

EN:Procure head of operations Emma Mottram said: “The new framework presents a huge opportunity for us to create much needed high quality homes to help alleviate the current social housing crisis and regenerate local communities across our region. It’s one of the next generation of EN:Procure’s intelligent procurement solutions and presents a huge opportunity for local contractors. We’ve divided it into lots that we hope will encourage businesses of all sizes who can offer a fantastic standard of work. The Bidders Event will give contractors practical, easy to understand advice on what to expect, what we’re looking for, and key timings for the process. We’re keen to help a broad range of contractors get a place to create a framework of the highest quality and flexibility for our landlord membership.”

