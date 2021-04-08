Builders surprise young friend with toys

Photo reproduced with kind permission of the Kings

GGR Group sales director Steve King has posted on LinkedIn the tale of kindness displayed by MV Kelly groundworkers to his three-year old son, Freddie.

Steve King writes: “My son was born 3 years ago and, after a rough start requiring intensive care and all sorts of trips to various hospitals in London, was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition known as Sotos.

“3 years later he is doing very well and, despite some of the difficulties he will always face, is a very friendly and sociable boy.....with a complete obsession for diggers, dumpers and rollers.

“He loves to see the groundworkers on our estate going about their business and enjoys watching them operating the plant. Last week the team working right outside our house stopped work to talk to him, asking him his name and showing him the digger. All day they waved at him through the window as he watched them working and when I arrived home all he could talk about was the ‘builders’ on their ‘dumper digger’ and how they were his new friends.

“So imagine how happy he was at the weekend when he then received a delivery of a set of toy plant equipment courtesy of his new friends. At a time when we all need some joy in our lives this company have gone way above and beyond and made a little boy, and his family, very happy.

“Thank you MV Kelly Ltd, you should be very proud.”

For more information on Sotos, see childgrowthfoundation.org/conditions/sotos-syndrome

