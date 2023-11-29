Building Safety Regulator sets down its principles

The Building Safety Regulator’s strategic plan sets out the new organisations’ aims and objectives, and how it intends to carry out its building safety functions in England.

The Building Safety Regulator (BSR) came into being as an office within the Health & Safety Executive in April 2023 to oversee the implementation of the some of the post Grenfell Tower fire building safety reforms.

The 27-page strategic plan, which covers the period April 2023 to March 2026, has thus taken seven months to produce.

The Building Safety Regulator says that it will:

improve the safety and standards of all buildings

make sure residents of higher-risk buildings are safe and feel safe in their homes

help restore trust in the built environment sector.

It says that it will do this by:

delivering consistent standards within the building control profession

overseeing and driving improvements across the whole built environment

regulating the planning, design, and construction of new higher-risk buildings

ensuring those who are responsible for occupied higher-risk buildings manage risk so that residents are safe

working in partnership with co-regulators.

HSE director of building safety Philip White said: “This strategic plan sets out the guiding principles we have put in place to keep us focused on our priorities in delivering the new regime, and we will keep it under continuous review. We will ensure we have the right capability and capacity to meet this challenge as our remit continues to evolve, working with others sharing knowledge, expertise, and data.

“Our focus is clear and resolute as we oversee a culture of higher standards, putting building safety first. Our regulatory activities will be conducted in a way which is transparent, accountable, proportionate, and consistent.

“Throughout the next three years, BSR will continue to work across all sectors to ensure that those working in the building sector engage fully with the new regime. Our aim is that people will see fundamental changes to the safety and standard of all buildings and increased competency among industry professionals that raises those standards year on year.”

Commenting in the foreword to the strategic plan, secretary of state for levelling up, housing and communities Michael Gove said: “The system that regulates our buildings must be practical and comprehensible. The regulator must lead the sector in creating a built environment fit for the future. This first three-year strategic plan is a significant moment in this mission. It looks forward and lays out a solid foundation on which the Regulator can build its ambition in future years.”

The Building Safety Regulator’s strategic plan for 2023-2026 is available to view here.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk