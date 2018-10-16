Building services contract awarded for new student digs

Incentive Tec, the building services business within Incentive FM Group, will be working closely with the main contractor WRW on the 12-month project in Dean Street.

Incentive Tec will be responsible for the design and installation of all the mechanical and electrical aspects of the accommodation, including CCTV, door access, fire alarms, smoke vents, sprinklers and air conditioning. The remit also includes all plumbing and heating requirements.

The multi-million-pound development will include 225 bedroom spaces arranged in self-contained cluster flats, together with ground floor units comprising a cafe, office, and gym. There will also be ancillary facilities such as communal study space, cycle parking and a shared garden.