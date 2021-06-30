Bullivant appoints piling director

Justin Redgrave

Justin Redgrave will provide strategic direction to all aspects of piling and ground improvement operations, a company statement said.

He has more than 30 years in the piling industry, mostly with Severn Bore Piling, where he was managing director for seven years.

He has worked for Roger Bullivant before, firstly as a senior estimator and then as regional piling manager. He re-joins the Bachy Soletanche subsidiary from JRL Civil Engineering, where he has been a regional operations direction for the past 18 months.

“I have enjoyed 14 years of my career at Roger Bullivant and it is great to return and see so many familiar faces,” he said of his new job.

Managing director Cliff Wren added: “His extensive experience of both the industry and of Roger Bullivant will be invaluable as he will actively pursue strategic growth in the business and direct and advise on the company’s investment strategy for new equipment.

