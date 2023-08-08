Bullivant promotes southern piling manager

  1. Instagram
Construction News

Wed August 09 2023

20 hours Vinci company Roger Bullivant Limited (RBL) has promoted Chris Sparey to south region area manager.

Chris Sparey now manages all of RBL’s activities  in the south of England – piling, ground improvement, foundation systems and restricted access mini piling. He was previously in charge of piling in the region.

Managing director David Clement said: “It is so pleasing that we have been in the position to make an internal appointment to this critical role. It illustrates Chris’ skills and determination, and Roger Bullivant Limited’s succession strategy.”

