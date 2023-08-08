Bullivant promotes southern piling manager

Chris Sparey

Chris Sparey now manages all of RBL’s activities in the south of England – piling, ground improvement, foundation systems and restricted access mini piling. He was previously in charge of piling in the region.

Managing director David Clement said: “It is so pleasing that we have been in the position to make an internal appointment to this critical role. It illustrates Chris’ skills and determination, and Roger Bullivant Limited’s succession strategy.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk