Bumper dumper order from Essex hire company

BTE director Rebecca Bryson (centre) with 1st Call MDs Mick Lippard (left) and Barry Verrent (right)

The deal with distributor BTE Plant Sales includes 3-tonne, 6-tonne and 9-tonne swivel skip machines.

1st Call’s fleet now runs to more than 200 dumpers just a year after being set up.

Joint managing directors Barry Verrent and Mick Lippard said: “When selecting a supplier we considered our options carefully, quality, service and heritage were really important to us. 1st Call customers ask for Thwaites dumpers by name and critically our engineers had a strong voice when it came to servicing, repair and aftercare.”

BTE Plant Sales’ new commercial director Rebecca Bryson, who joined from JCB in September, said: “This is a significant Thwaites dumper order, demonstrating the confidence of contractors and the confidence of plant hirers.”

1st Call Plant was set up in October 2017 by Keyway owner and Gloucester entrepreneur Eamonn McGurk.